Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Down to $249.88

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.88, but opened at $240.57. Chubb shares last traded at $240.69, with a volume of 485,725 shares trading hands.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

