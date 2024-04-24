South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,626,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

