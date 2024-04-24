Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 291,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,350. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
