Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.