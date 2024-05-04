Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

