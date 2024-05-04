ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,984. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.