Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,163. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.