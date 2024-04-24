Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $141.73 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Steem has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $141.73 million and $156.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00132029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00185992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,507,416 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

