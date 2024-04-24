South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.82 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 813,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

