South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.15 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.46% of Talos Energy worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,896,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 684,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,359. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TALO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.