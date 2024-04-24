Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,341. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
