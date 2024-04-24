CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.82 and last traded at $300.53. 473,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,551,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

