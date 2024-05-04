Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

