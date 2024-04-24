iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Stock Performance

CMR remained flat at C$50.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 46,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,217. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 12-month low of C$49.99 and a 12-month high of C$50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.12.

