DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

