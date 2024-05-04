eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.62 on Friday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.