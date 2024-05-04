Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $274.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
