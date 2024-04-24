Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 3,252,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,313,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

