The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Holdings Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

