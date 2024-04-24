Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,788 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 92.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 240.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 84.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 135.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE remained flat at $12.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 13.32%.

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

