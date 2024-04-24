179,320 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 126,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,847. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

