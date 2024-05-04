Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,937,394.39 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $39.23 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.