United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,360. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

