Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

