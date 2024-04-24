Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 234,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 384,255 shares.The stock last traded at $49.66 and had previously closed at $50.64.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

