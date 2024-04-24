Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 298,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 222,460 shares.The stock last traded at $93.58 and had previously closed at $100.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Trading Down 11.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.