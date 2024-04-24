Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 81,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 96,219 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.62%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

