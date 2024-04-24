Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 196,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FLFV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

