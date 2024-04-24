Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 110,850 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 55.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 154,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HQH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 105,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

