Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 3,967.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,027 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVCB. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVCB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.