Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance
GMFI stock remained flat at $11.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
Aetherium Acquisition Profile
