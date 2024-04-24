Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

GMFI stock remained flat at $11.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.