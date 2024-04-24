Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.72% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,846,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

