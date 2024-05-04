Amalgamated Bank Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $8.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $931.94. 129,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,386. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $977.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.