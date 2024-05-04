Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. 311,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,845. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

