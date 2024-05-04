Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

