Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 38.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,871. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

