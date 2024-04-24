Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

