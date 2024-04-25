Acas LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Acas LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

BJUL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,658 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

