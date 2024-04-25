Acas LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Acas LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 199,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

