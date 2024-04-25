Acas LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Acas LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:BAUG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

