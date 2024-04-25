Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 99.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

