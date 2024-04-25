Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of WTW traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,725. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

