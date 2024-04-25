Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 89,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 74.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.