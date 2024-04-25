Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

WNEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

