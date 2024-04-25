Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 273,395 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,395 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 184,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

