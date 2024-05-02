Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.75 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

