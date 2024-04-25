Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 160,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,877. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.