First Community Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

