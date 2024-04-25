Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.