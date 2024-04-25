Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

