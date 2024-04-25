Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 445 ($5.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.48).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.25) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.72). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

